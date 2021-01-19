Navi Mumbai: Four held for cheating over 80 persons to the tune of Rs 2 cr by promising double investment

The Economic offense Wing (EoW) of Crime Branch unit one of Navi Mumbai police arrested four persons for allegedly cheating more than 80 persons to the tune of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of doubling their money in 20 months. However, after taking money, they did not return money to many investors.
Police said that there might be more persons who were cheated by them.
The arrested were identified as Vanita Abhijit Patil, 40, Abhijit Madhukar Patil, 42, Mukund Ashok Puranik, 39, all three are resident of Kamothe and Yogesh Rajaram Bilaye, 48, a resident of Kalamboli.
Around 20 investors complained to Navi Mumbai police about the cheating after they did not receive money from the investment company.
Police said that they were running three investment companies and used to receive deposits with a promise that money would double in 20 months. In addition, they also used to offer 2 percent additional benefits if they bring investors. Police said that so far around 80 investors complained about the cheating to the tune of Rs 2 crore.
Based on the complainant, police arrested Abhijit, Mukund and Yogesh in the wee hours of January 19 while Vanita was arrested in the afternoon. Yogesh is the manager while three others were owners of the investment companies. The name of three companies is Vanita Enterprises, Trishul Gold Private limited and Trishulin Trading Private Limited and they were operating from Brahma Shopping centre in sector 15 in Belapur.
A case of cheating under section 420, 409 and 34 of IPC and section 3,4, and 5 of Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978 along with sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1999.
They were presented before the court where they sent on police custody January 25. “There were more investors cheated by them and we hope they would also come forward with the complaint,” said a senior official from EoW.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)