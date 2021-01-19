Navi Mumbai: Four held for cheating over 80 persons to the tune of Rs 2 cr by promising double investment

The Economic offense Wing (EoW) of Crime Branch unit one of Navi Mumbai police arrested four persons for allegedly cheating more than 80 persons to the tune of Rs 2 crore on the pretext of doubling their money in 20 months. However, after taking money, they did not return money to many investors.

Police said that there might be more persons who were cheated by them.

The arrested were identified as Vanita Abhijit Patil, 40, Abhijit Madhukar Patil, 42, Mukund Ashok Puranik, 39, all three are resident of Kamothe and Yogesh Rajaram Bilaye, 48, a resident of Kalamboli.

Around 20 investors complained to Navi Mumbai police about the cheating after they did not receive money from the investment company.