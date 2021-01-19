Navi Mumbai: 3 injured in fight over cricket match; FIR against 5

A team of a local corporator won the cricket match played on Sunday. However, the winning and losing teams had a heated argument after the match and came to blows. Later, around 10 pm, some members of the team which lost the match went to a medical store owned by three brothers, who were part of the winning team, and allegedly beat up the latter, the official said.

The accused also allegedly abused the victims and threatened them with dire consequences, he said. The three brothers received severe injuries and were admitted to a hospital, the official said. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), against five persons, he said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.