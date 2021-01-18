Navi Mumbai: Sharp rise in theft cases of small commercial vehicles in 2020

While most of the crimes had come down during 2020, the number of cases of vehicle theft saw a sharp rise in Navi Mumbai. Around 30 per cent more vehicle theft cases were registered than in 2019 and most of them were commercial vehicles.

Despite there was a strict lockdown for around seven to eight months in 2020, a total of 113 cases of auto-rickshaw thefts were registered which was around 43 per cent higher than in 2019. In 2019, a total of 79 cases of auto-rickshaw theft cases were registered.

Similarly, there was also around 12 per cent rise in car, jeep and pick-van theft cases in 2020. A total of 98 such theft cases were registered during 2020 which was just 88 during 2019.

Police said that around 40 per cent cases of auto-rickshaw theft were solved while around 21 per cent of cases of car, jeep and pick-van theft were solved. “In most of the auto-rickshaw theft cases, locals were involved while in rising of car, jeep and pick-van theft cases, people from other cities were also involved. Since there was a travel issue due to pandemic, the investigation did not progress as expected,” said a senior police official.

However, the overall theft cases including all kinds of theft cases, there was a decline in the number of cases. During 2020, a total number of 1,783 theft cases were registered, while in 2019 the total number of theft cases was 2,260. The detection is almost similar to last year as in 2020, it was 40 per cent and in 2019, the detection was 38 per cent.