 Navi Mumbai: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi launches city’s first 'diabetic foot' clinic
Navi Mumbai: Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi launches city's first 'diabetic foot' clinic

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Thursday, May 11, 2023, 10:52 AM IST
There is good news for diabetic patients in Navi Mumbai as they will get holistic care for their needs as Fortis Hiranandani Hospital Vashi launched the city’s first ‘Diabetic Foot Clinic’ last week.

The clinic was inaugurated by Sanjay Vilasrao Mohite (IPS), Joint Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai and Dr Arun Bal, a coveted Diabetic Foot Surgeon and a veteran in Diabetic Foot since 1984.

The centre will be headed by Hiranandani Hospital Vashi’s Dr Farah Ingale, Director-Internal Medicine along with her team.

Diabetic patients suffer from various problems including ‘Diabetic Foot’. These patients often experience reduced blood supply to their feet, which can significantly affect their lifestyle, causing difficulty in walking, and, in severe cases, the foot may have to be amputated. This clinic aims to address this issue in a timely manner and provide much-needed surgical and medical intervention. The clinic will offer various facilities that include screening, pathology, wound care, surgical care and interventional procedures.

Mr Mohite, Joint CP of Navi Mumbai said, “Foot problems are common in patients with Diabetes, however, these need attention and coordinated efforts from a medical team. Addressing these problems before they start hampering the quality of life is crucial. I believe this clinic is a progressive step towards bridging this care gap and building awareness amongst Diabetic patients that timely treatment and adopting preventive actions can go a long way”.

