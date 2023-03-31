 Navi Mumbai: Former Kharghar corporator demands completion of unfinished road
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, March 31, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: Former Kharghar corporator demands completion of unfinished road | Pixabay

Former Kharghar Corporator Netra Kiran Patil has written a letter to the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration and drew attention to unfinished road work in sector 19 in Kharghar.

Patil informed that since CIDCO has already transferred the civic infrastructure to PMC, the work should be completed by the civic body.

Patil raised condition about road's condition

While talking to the media, Patil raised her concerns about the condition of the road that leads to Murbi Village in front of Kharghar Ward No. 4 Sector 19 Plot No. 143 and 143A.

She said that the condition of the road has been pathetic for several months. “Residents of the many societies in the area are suffering from lung-related diseases and breathing issues due to the dust generated by the bad road,” said Patil.

Residents of Shreeji Residency, Shree Ramakrishna Residency and Priya Tower have submitted written complaints and requests to Patil regarding the under-construction road. Patil has urged PMC officials to add the Sector-19 Road to the list of ongoing road works in other wards of the corporation.

article-image

