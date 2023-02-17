e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: FIR against nanny, daycare centre owner over assault of 16-month-old baby

Navi Mumbai: FIR against nanny, daycare centre owner over assault of 16-month-old baby

Singh allegedly slapped the 16-month-old child at the daycare centre.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, February 17, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: FIR against nanny, daycare centre owner over assault of 16-month-old baby | Screengrab
The Vashi police registered a case against the owners of Smart Tots Daycare Centre, and the nanny Neelam Singh after her parents met the joint commissioner of police Sanjay Mohite. The incident took place on February 8 at Smart Tots daycare centre in Vashi.

A case has been registered at Vashi Police station under Sections 75, 86 and 323.

article-image

Singh allegedly slapped the 16-month-old child at the daycare centre. The police registered an NCR (Non-Cognizable Report) after the toddler’s father saw the CCTV footage and reported the matter to the police.

In the CCTV footage, a woman who worked at the daycare centre as a nanny was seen hitting the baby. The woman was identified as Neelam Heeralal Singh.

A police official from Vashi Police station said that they are investigating the matter and taking appropriate action against the guilty people.

article-image

