Navi Mumbai: FDA seizes banned Gutkha from Kalamboli

Representative pic

Kalamboli: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched a crackdown on pan shops selling banned gutkha, paan masala and tobacco products. Last week, the team raided a total of three shops in the Khadakpada area of Kalamboli and seized banned gutkha worth thousands last week.

The Pen unit of the Food and Drug Administration sealed all paan shops and filed cases against the owners in Kalamboli police station. Three paan shops namely Ramdulare Prajapati Paan Shop, Sriram Jeswal Paan Shop, and Khajanchi Prasad Goud Paan Shop were seized by the team.

During the inspection, these three pan shops were found that they were selling gutkha and flavoured paan masala which is banned in the state.

The team seized gutkha and paan masala and sealed their shop. They also detained Ramdulare Prajapati (28), Sriram Jeswal (49) and Khajanchi Prasad Goud (48).

A case under sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 has been registered against paan shops in Kalamboli station.