Navi Mumbai: Father Kills 5-Month Old Infant In Fit of Rage; Arrested | Representative Image

A 21 year old man has been arrested by Uran police for culpable homicide that does not amount to murder after he banged his five month old infant onto the floor in a fit of rage. The accused Khushiram Thakur and his wife Amrita (19), had a fight on Sunday night following which she walked off from the house to her parent’s house which was nearby. The accused, who was drunk, followed her to her parent’s house and snatched the baby from her and threw her on the ground, killing the baby on the spot.

The accused had been married to his wife since last one year and resided at Bokadvira at Uran. The couple who had a love marriage, had their first daughter Roohi, five months back. According to the police, the accused was a drunkard and most of the days used to assault his wife after coming back home from work. Thakur, who worked as a labourer, did the same on Sunday night as well. At around 11 pm, he came back home drunk and started assaulting his wife. “The fight escalated and the wife was afraid that the child might be harmed and hence she left the house with the child to her house which was 20 houses away. The husband went there as well and started fighting with her asking her to come back home. The wife denied to go. He then snatched the baby from her hand and threw her on the floor,” a police officer from Uran police station said.

The father was then confined to the house of her parents by them while the mother rushed the baby to a local hospital in Uran wherein she was declared dead. The police was informed after which the accused was arrested and produced before the court on Monday.