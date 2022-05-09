Navi Mumbai: Fashion seminar held in Kharghar

Navi Mumbai: The Institute of Innovative Design Technology (IIDT) held a seminar on fashion trends at Kharghar in the presence of many dignitaries, students, parents, and teachers.

KSDP's Interior Designer Komal Sachdev, Fashion Designer Shah Ali Ahmed and Director of IIDT Fashion and Interior Designer Afsha Kapadia Sachdev were present to guide the students.

Speaking on the occasion, KSDP Interior Designer Sachdev said that the industry is for the students where they get a chance to realize their new ideas.

She added that it is important for the students to be able to use every space through the interior designer, keeping their eyes open. Fashion designer Shah Ali Ahmed said that this is a different world and there are challenges in every place.

Afsha Kapadia Sachdev, Director, IIDT said, “Many famous personalities from the industry are present here and share their experiences with the students. They provided new information and guided students through the process of life and inspired them.”

She added that they also appreciated the efforts and work created by the students and also guided them.

