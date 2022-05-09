Navi Mumbai: Free camp for plastic surgery, health check-up held in Kharghar

A free plastic surgery and health check-up camp was organized on May 8, 2022 at Shiv Sena office, Kharghar by Shripushpa Pratishthan Foundation in association with Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) Medical College Hospital Kamothe Navi Mumbai. A large number of people turned out at the camp.

Shiv Sena district chief Raigad Shirish Gahrat inaugurated the camp. The camp received an overwhelming response from the citizens where plastic surgery, cancer, heart surgery, kidney and urinary tract disorders, brain disorders, orthopedic surgery, vitiligo, gastric and intestinal surgery, eye surgery, cataracts, ear, nose, throat examination and surgery were diagnosed.

“If the above ailments are diagnosed, the M.G.M. Hospital Kamothe will provide free treatment under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana / Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana to those families whose income is more than Rs. 1 lakh,” said Gharat.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 10:30 AM IST