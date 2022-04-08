Navi Mumbai: Expo PRAKALP-2022 held at Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering

The Mechanical Engineering Department of Lokmanya Tilak College of Engineering (LTCOE) organized an inter-college project Expo PRAKALP-2022 on April 05, 2022 in association with Tech Zephyr, an annual technical festival of the college.

The expo provided an opportunity for the students to showcase their talent and skill. Around 200 students and 53 teams from different departments actively participated in the event. The three sections namely Hardware, Software and Research covered every domain of projects and offered open participation for all types of projects. The first and second prize winners from every section were awarded a cash prize, trophy, goodies and certificate.

The event was coordinated by the Dean of students’ affairs and Chairman of the IIIE Belapur chapter Dr. Avinash Sarode and faculty advisor Prof. Nimisha Shirbhate. This event was held under the guidance of the Principal of LTCOE Dr. Vivek Sunnapwar and Vice Principal Dr. Shubash Shinde. The programme was graced by the Director LTJSS, Sheetal Dushyant Chaturvedi.

The organisers of PRAKALP-2022 were Chairman of LTCOE IIIE Student Chapter Rahul Sharma, Co-Chairman Saloni Pawaskar, Secretary Kaustubh Sakpal and Co-Secretary Santosh Singh.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:31 AM IST