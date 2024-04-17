Navi Mumbai: Ex-Army Man Dupes 17 Others Of ₹2.25 Crore On Pretext Of Providing Jobs As Guards At RBI | Representative Pic

Navi Mumbai: The Kharghar police have booked an ex-army man for allegedly cheating 27 other ex-servicemen of Rs 2.25 crore, promising jobs at Reserve Bank of India as security guards. The case was registered by Sandeep Chavan, 41, a resident of Airoli, upon learning that he had been cheated by Sadanand Bhosale, currently a security guard at RBI.

Chavan had visited RBI in September 2020 to exchange torn rupee notes. Bhosale, who was already working as a security guard there, frisked and checked Chavan and found an ex-serviceman identity card. Chavan, who was working as a security guard with another bank then, was told by Bhosale that he could join the RBI as a guard by submitting relevant documents and paying some money.

Bhosale and Chavan met multiple times at Kharghar, following which Chavan paid him Rs6.05 lakh in a span of more than a year. Bhosale demanded money in the name of medical fitness, having the name on the list and for verification of his track record. Chavan later visited the RBI again and spoke to other guards about Bhosale, learning that he had been cheating many people in a similar way.

Chavan confronted Bhosale and asked for refund, following which he gave him a cheque of Rs 6.05 lakh, which bounced. Chavan then collected the details of the other 26 people who were cheated and approached them. They collectively registered a case with the police, who have launched a search for Bhosale.