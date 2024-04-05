Navi Mumbai: Police Issues Lookout For Scammers Providing Fake Job Offers At Reliance Jio Company, 44 Individuals Scammed In Past Year

Representative Image |

The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for unknown scammers, who created a fake website and duped at least 44 people of Rs3 lakh last year on the pretext of providing them jobs in Reliance Jio company. The firm lodged a case after it came to know about the fraud.

Scammers Target Job Seekers With False Promises And Loot Money

According to the police, information was received by the company that some people are contacting job aspirants through different modes, including calls, emails and WhatsApp. Once a candidate fell prey to the scam, the accused used to extract money citing several reasons. From June to November last year, the accused called at least 44 candidates and made them pay on the pretext of allotting items required for employment, including laptop, phones and SIM.

Police Investigate Fake Job Scam Using Reliance Jio's Name

A police officer said, “When the complainant inquired further, it learned that some unknown person is using the company's name to defraud the candidates. The company then found that the scammers had created a fake website and email ID to accept money online in the name of Reliance Jio Company.”

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.