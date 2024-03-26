Mumbai: Job Scam Mastermind, Promising Employment In Thailand & Laos, Arrested By Crime Branch Unit 8

Job Scam Mastermind, Promising Employment In Thailand & Laos, Arrested By Crime Branch Unit 8 |

Mumbai: The Crime Branch unit 8 has apprehended Jerry Philips Jacob, the alleged mastermind, and his associate Godfrey Thomas Alvaris, on charges of deceiving numerous job seekers throughout India with promises of employment in Thailand and Laos.

According to the Crime Branch, the suspects operated an international racket, with both individuals residing in Laos since 2021. Upon arrival in Thailand, victims were coerced into working fraudulent jobs in neighboring Laos, rather than the promised positions in Thailand.

Jacob, previously under surveillance by central agencies, relocated from Mumbai to Laos. Indian agents, in collaboration with Chinese nationals, facilitated the transportation of victims from India to Bangkok or Thailand, subsequently ferrying them to Laos by boat.

There, victims were forced to engage in deceptive activities, including operating fake call centers and creating counterfeit social media profiles to swindle American and British nationals into investing in cryptocurrencies.

Following their return to Mumbai from Laos, both suspects were arrested by authorities, who had been monitoring them due to numerous complaints filed against them in the city.

Joint Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam of the Mumbai Crime Branch stated that more than 50 individuals have come forward, alleging fraud by the accused.

The case, initially registered against Jacob, Alvaris, and a third accomplice identified as Sunny, a placement agent, has seen victims recounting their experiences of being promised lucrative jobs only to be subjected to exploitation and coercion.

One victim, Siddharth Yadav, hailing from Thane, filed a complaint with the Crime Branch after being misled by an agent named Rohit, who connected him with recruiter Jerry Jacob. Yadav, enticed by the prospect of a well-paying call center job in Thailand involving cryptocurrency sales, paid a substantial fee to secure the position.

However, upon arrival in Chiang Rai, near the Laos border, Yadav and other victims discovered the true nature of their employment, which involved creating fake social media accounts to facilitate fraudulent cryptocurrency transactions.

The victims endured strict working conditions and faced fines for minor infractions, prompting Yadav to seek repatriation with the assistance of the Indian Embassy. Despite facing threats and assault from the perpetrators, Yadav and several others sought refuge with local authorities, leading to their eventual deportation to India.

Police Inspector Laxmikant Salunkhe of Unit 8 disclosed that approximately 30 individuals were ensnared in the racket, enduring harsh treatment and coercion to prevent them from reporting the scam. The victims, fearful of reprisals against their families, have cooperated with law enforcement in pursuing justice against the perpetrators.

In response to the widespread fraud perpetrated by Jacob, Alvaris, and their associates, authorities have initiated legal proceedings against the accused, signaling a concerted effort to dismantle the illicit operation and deliver justice to the victims.