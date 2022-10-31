Navi Mumbai: Election preparations for ten Gram Panchayats in Panvel taluka complete

Representative Image |

The preparation of elections of 10 Gram panchayats in Panvel taluka has been completed. The work of preparing voter lists of villages has also been completed.

The voter list published for the constituency election on May 31, 2022 has been used for preparing wordwise lists of each village. The draft voters list was announced on October 13, 2022.

Voters were given till October 10 to submit their objections and suggestions regarding the lists. The final wardwise lists were released on October 21, 2022.

Now, the elections of Kelwane, Dighati, Shirdhon, Chindran, Waghivali, Shivkar, Kanpoli, Karjande, Bhatan, Nithalas, Nere village panchayats in Panvel taluka are expected to be held from November to the end of December 2022.