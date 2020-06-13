Navi Mumbai: Education officer issues notice to private schools in Panvel asking for fees during lockdown

The education officer of Panvel Panchayat Samiti has issued notice to all private schools in its jurisdiction and asked to not force parents for a fee during the lockdown period. The schools have also been asked to postpone fee increase for at least a year.

All the private schools have been warned of strict action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

There were complaints from parents regarding that schools were forcing parents to pay the fees as they are starting the new academic year. While there was no clarity how the school would function during the lockdown, some schools started online classes without consulting parents and asked for the payment of fees.

The Panvel Sangharsh Samiti, a social organization took the issue of parents and complained to the chief minister, education minister and chief secretary of state. Kantilal Kadu, president of Panvel Sangharsh Samiti said that the schools have no right to ask for fees for three months as the school was closed during this period. “Since they did not teach, they cannot demand fees?” says Kadu. He added that several people have lost their jobs and there was no business during three months period, and in such a situation, many parents cannot afford the fee at a time for three months.

As per the notice of Panvel Panchayat Samiti, all private schools were already asked to not ask for a fee from parents. “If schools are found to force parents to pay fees, action will be taken under sections 2, 3 and 4 of under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897,” said an official from the Panchayat Samiti. He added that we have received some schools name who are forcing parents for a fee and this is the last warning.

“Special power has been delegated under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 by using we can take action against those schools,” said the official. However, the official refused to reveal the school’s name.

Kadu said that all these schools were given land at a subsidized rate and many of them also received additional being an educational institution and they are making money.