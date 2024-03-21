Navi Mumbai: Dr Kailas Shinde Takes Charge As NMMC Commissioner

Dr Kailas Shinde |

Dr Kailas Shinde, an IAS officer of 2013 batch, took charge as Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) commissioner. He succeeded Rajesh Narvekar who has been appointed as Cooperatives Commissioner. Prior to this, Shinde was joint managing director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO).

Shinde speaks to reporters

Speaking to reporters after taking the charge, Shinde said he has fair idea of the satellite city and its issues. "There are many issues Navi Mumbaikars are facing today. I will understand those and try to resolve at the earliest. Providing the best possibilities and making lives easier for people will be my priority," Shinde said.

Stating that Navi Mumbai has always maintained top rank in the country when it comes to cleanliness under Swachcha Bharat Abhiyan, Shinde said that he will ensure that the city maintains its top position. “Besides, more thrust would be laid on providing the best education to our future generation. To achieve this, we will appoint the best of the teachers who would impart quality education to the students. It will pave the way for a better society,” Shinde added.

NMMC's development plan

Recently, NMMC has published its development plan for the first time since its inception 33 years ago. The new commissioner’s major task would be to ensure that the plan is followed to its end. The plan is aimed at guiding the city's growth and development over the next two decades. Responsible for managing and developing the city's infrastructure, housing, and public services, NMMC has been working on the plan for several years, with many eagerly awaiting its release.

The development plan, delayed multiple times due to various issues and challenges, aims to address the city's most pressing issues while also preparing it for future growth and expansion. The key objectives and goals of the plan include improving transportation, modernizing the infrastructure, creating more affordable housing options, and enhancing the quality of life for the city's residents.