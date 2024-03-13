Navi Mumbai: Residents See Red Over Mistake In Marathi, English Versions Of DP Public Notice Of NMMC

NMMC | File photo

In what could be termed as ‘sheer negligence’ or ‘official apathy’, the public notice of the draft development plan of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has a major mistake. According to some residents, there is discrepancy in the Marathi and English versions, either done deliberately or it is negligence on part of the officials.

“The development plan submitted by the NMMC to the state government has major discrepancy. We wish to lodge our strong protest and opposition to the changes proposed in the Nerul node, in particular as also the mistake noticed between Marathi and English versions,” the residents said.

In a letter written to the Principal Secretary (Urban Development) with a copy to the NMMC Commissioner, the residents have drawn officials’ attention in the Marathi version of the DP wherein it referred to ‘development in Sector 52A, Nerul’ but the English version mentions the area in Sector 52 (DPS lake).

“The English version says as per the plan, the land shown as a water body in Sector 52 is now included in the residential zone while the Marathi version says that as per plan, the land shown as water body in Sector 52 A has been earmarked as the residential zone,” the residents said.

“This is either sheer negligence or deliberate attempt to obliterate waterbodies in both the Sectors 52 & 52 A. This is just one discrepancy I found in five lines I read of this public notice. I don't know how many more such discrepancies are there in Marathi and English versions to confuse the residents,” Founder of Save Navi Mumbai Environment, Sunil Agrawal said.

“Two versions of such a crucial document raises serious questions about the efforts and sincerity of the NMMC town planning department and casts a shadow on the integrity of the entire exercise. Moreover, it sheds light on the concerning influence wielded by the builder lobby, evident in last-minute backdoor changes,” Chandramohan Gaikwad, a resident of Sector 6, Nerul said adding, “It's a stark reminder of the need for transparency, accountability, and unwavering commitment to the public interest in all urban planning endeavours."

“The changes proposed by NMMC, allegedly at the behest of CIDCO, will ruin the green belt mangroves and water bodies and cause irreparable and irreversible damage to ecology of Navi Mumbai and can cause flooding during monsoon coupled with spring tides. These changes are engineered by vested interests who prospect business over everything by manipulating authorities,” retired IAS officer and resident of Sector 58A, Nerul, Rajeev Sinha said.

Stating that the municipal administration cannot dare to act so brazenly and openly to harm the natural resources without the support of the higher-ups in the government system, Belapur resident Sudhir Dani said, “The way adopted by NMMC as regards change in the reservation of plots in DP plan underlines that NMMC administration is acting like a puppet. Considering the manner in which the municipal administration is doing the evil of harming the natural assets such as water lands, mangroves, Lotus lake, Parsik Hill etc., the environmental lovers of Navi Mumbai have a doubt that perhaps in the future, the civic body will be honoured for ‘conserving the nature and environment’.”

The residents have requested the authorities to go through the notice properly and get revised notice published after removing all such discrepancies. They also seek suitable action against officials responsible for apathy in such an important document.

Recently, the NMMC published its new development plan for the first time since its inception 33-years-ago. The plan is aimed at guiding the city's growth and development over the next two decades. The development plan, delayed multiple times due to various issues and challenges, aims to address the city's most pressing issues while also preparing it for future growth and expansion.

The key objectives and goals of the plan include improving transportation, modernizing the infrastructure, creating more affordable housing options, and enhancing the quality of life for the city's residents.