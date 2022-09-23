Navi Mumbai development plan: Citizens demand clarity, seek more time for scrutiny

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

A section of residents criticised the civic administration for not creating awareness among citizens regarding the development plan (DP) for 2018-2038, published by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) after almost one and a half months. They alleged that a majority of the citizens are not aware of the DP and sought a further two-month extension for submitting objections and suggestions.

Dashrath Bhagat, former leader of the Opposition at the NMMC, said that he has come across a number of citizens who do not know about the DP. They are not even aware of the last date for submitting objections and suggestions, if any. “Like awareness programmes are carried out for the cleanliness survey, why doesn't the civic body do it for the DP?” asked Bhagat.

Starting from September 26, the group will conduct signature campaigns and hold street plays regarding the DP in every node and inform people about it. “All the awareness programmes will be carried out under the banner of the Save Navi Mumbai Campaign,” campaign coordinator Shailesh Ghag said. The group will visit different nodes and collect objections and suggestions from citizens and submit them to the civic body on October 6 or 7. The last date for submitting the objections and suggestions is October 9.

Earlier, a charter of demands was submitted to civic chief Abhijit Bangar. The group has demanded that the DP should be published in other languages including Marathi and Hindi and that the civic body conducts an awareness programme regarding the DP in every node. “They should explain the DP through powerpoint presentations and explain which plots have reservations and what amenities they will have in the next 20 years,” said Bhagat.

Bhagat alleged that in the present draft DP, the reservation of the plots has been changed. “The civic body should provide details of reservation of plots since it came into existence and how the reservation changed over the period,” said Bhagat, adding that the final draft should not be published till discussions are held in the NMMC general body.

“After the election, the corporation will have a general body and the DP should be discussed. There is no need for a hurry,” said Bhagat. A senior civic official said that they are going through the demand and will take a call accordingly.