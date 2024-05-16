Navi Mumbai Crime: Transporter Kills Friend’s Son In Revenge Attack

Left to Right Deceased Minor (in injured condition) and Accused Just Before The Murder | FPJ

The Uran police have arrested a man for the murder of his friend’s 10-year-old son, allegedly due to an old feud. The accused, Kantalal Sitaram Yadav, aged 45, and the complainant, Bindu alias Shivprasad Ramajor Yadav, aged 33, are both transporters who take contracts to transport goods using their pick-up tempos. On Tuesday evening, Bindu was delivering goods in Dronagiri and planned to pick up more from Khoproli in Uran.

“Since Bindu's wife and elder daughter were away for a function, he usually took his son along for assignments. But, because it was getting late and the next consignment would take a long time, he decided to leave his son at home,” said senior police inspector Satish Nikam.

On his way back, Bindu met Kantalal at Dronagiri around 7:15pm and asked him to drop his son home. The next day, when Bindu returned, he couldn’t find his son. When he questioned Kantalal, he gave evasive answers, leading Bindu to take him to the police station. During interrogation, Kantalal confessed to killing the boy, Harsh, and showed the police where he had hidden the body in a marshy area at Bhendkhal village in Uran.

“Kantalal admitted that he held a grudge over a contract dispute with Bindu a year ago and sought revenge. Knowing that the boy’s family was away and Bindu would be gone for hours, he saw an opportunity,” Nikam said.

Initially, Kantalal attempted to slit the child’s throat, but the wound wasn’t fatal. Unable to muster the courage to try again, he decided to drown the child in the marsh. Along the way, a railway police personnel noticed the bleeding child and questioned Kantalal. He lied, claiming the injury was from a fall, before proceeding to drown the child.

“We are investigating whether there were any other motives for the murder,” the police stated as the investigation is underway.