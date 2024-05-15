Navi Mumbai: Activists Launch 'Plastic-Free Sahyadri' Initiative To Clean Up Malshej Ghat

A group of activists hailing from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Mumbai has taken up the initiative of making Malshej range free of plastic. The group comprising of 21 volunteers on May 11 covered a distance of 5 kms on foot and collected total of 5225 bottles from the range.

Navi Mumbai based - Environment Life Foundation has started the new initiative ‘Plastic – free Sahyadri’ at Malshej Ghat in association with HelloMTDC along with cause partner Earth Day Network –India.

The team participating in the cleanliness drive is referred as Super 21 ELF volunteers. The volunteers has envisioned to do their bit to create awareness about the plastic menace happening on the Sahyadri Range. “Just like the plastic menace seen within city lakes and roads, similar scenario is unfolding within the mountain ranges frequented by tourists. The scenic valleys are filled with plastic bottles thrown by irresponsible tourists. It should be noted that at a stretch of just 5 kms over 5000 bottles were picked, in fact in just one of the valley there were over 500 liquor bottles found,” said the .. Dharmesh Barai.

Barai expressed concerns about the extent of plastic that could strewn within other valley parts which are beyond human reach. The foundation has been active in undertaking cleanliness drive since 2016 in popular waterfall destinations. At Malshej Ghat the activist observed that besides the irresponsible nature of tourists even the manufacturer of the pet bottles are equally responsible for the damage caused to the environment.

“ The government must consider enforcing some responsibility on the manufacturers of the plastic bottles as a solution to the menace. While it is indeed the responsibility of the tourists to not the litter the valleys but certainly the manufacturing giants earning huge profits can be held accountable. One solution could be to get these companies to undertake cleaning activities as part of Corporate Social Responsibility,” added Barai.