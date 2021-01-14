Navi Mumbai: Crime rate drops by 22% in 2020

While the COVID-19 pandemic increased problems to almost everyone’s life, the number of crimes had certainly come down during the year. Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate saw around 22% lesser numbers of crimes during 2020 in comparison to 2019.
Despite 11 police personnel of Navi Mumbai police died due to COVID 19 infection, the detection rate was around 62%.
Around six months strictest lockdown followed by slight easing in the lockdown in 2020 resulted in a lesser number of crimes in the city. Bipin Kumar Singh, police commissioner of Navi Mumbai police said that as people were not coming out of their homes, the lesser number of crimes reported during the year.
In 2020, a total of 4331 crimes reported of which 2705 were detected with a 62% detection rate. However, 1626 cases were undetected. In 2019, a total of 5587 cases reported of which 3657 cases were solved with a 65% detection rate. Police Commissioner Singh said that the investigation of these undetected cases would continue in 2021. “Investigation is a continuous process and the discussion of these figures today does not mean to show achievement or failure,” said Singh.
Despite all odds, the Navi Mumbai police had a very high conviction rate during 2020. The conviction rate stands at 68.42% in 2020 which was 25.36% in 2019. “Due to COVID 19, there was a travel restriction as well as other issues that affected the investigation and the conviction too. Now, the situation is improving, the investigation will get a speed,” said Singh. However, he added that the number of cyber-crimes increased by three times during COVID as the number of online transactions increased.
In 2020, the Navi Mumbai police arrested 58 people in 19 economic offense crimes. The police also resolved 592 complaints received on the citizens portal. However, 65 complaints are still pending.
In October 2020, Navi Mumbai police launched a Drug-Free Navi Mumbai campaign to ensure that there should no sale and purchase of drugs in the city as it affects the youth, the next generation. During the year, mostly after October 2020, a total of 16 actions against the possession of contraband, three against Gutkha, four against cigarette, and 4 against Hanukkah Parlour.
The Navi Mumbai police also deported 29 foreign citizens of which 10 were from Nigeria and 19 from Bangladesh. “This is one of the biggest achievements for us as the process of deportation is very lengthy and requires great efforts,” said Singh, adding that they also rescued 63 children from Rajasthan, Bihar, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, UP and Karnataka.
In Numbers of 2020
Total crime: 4331
Solved: 2706
Undetected: 1626
