Navi Mumbai: Crime rate drops by 22% in 2020

While the COVID-19 pandemic increased problems to almost everyone’s life, the number of crimes had certainly come down during the year. Navi Mumbai police Commissionerate saw around 22% lesser numbers of crimes during 2020 in comparison to 2019.

Despite 11 police personnel of Navi Mumbai police died due to COVID 19 infection, the detection rate was around 62%.

Around six months strictest lockdown followed by slight easing in the lockdown in 2020 resulted in a lesser number of crimes in the city. Bipin Kumar Singh, police commissioner of Navi Mumbai police said that as people were not coming out of their homes, the lesser number of crimes reported during the year.