Navi Mumbai: Crime branch rescue two minor girls kidnapped last year

The crime branch has rescued two minor girls from two different locations. The girls were missing over a period of one year from different areas of Maharashtra. The girls were allegedly kidnapped when they were alone at their home. The cases were registered in Koparkhairane and Taloja police stations then.

One of the girls was kidnapped from Koparkhairane. A case was registered on September 25, 2021, at Koparkhairane police station. Based on the technical analysis, and information from sources, the police traced the accused to Deonar in Mumbai.

A team conducted a search and arrested a 21-year old man from Govandi and rescued the 17 year old girl. Further investigations will be conducted by the Koparkhairane police. The accused had kidnapped the girl when she was alone at her home, the police stated.

Similarly, in another case, the Crime Branch rescued a 17-year-old girl from Pedhgaon in Panvel, the girl was kidnapped in November last year and the case was transferred to the Crime Branch on September 12, 2022. The police have arrested a 21-year-old accused, a resident of Taloja.

According to police, the girl was rescued from Pedhgaon in Panvel. However, the accused was absconding and he was traced to Madhubani in Bihar. “We sent a team and arrested him from there,” said an official from the crime branch. According to police, the minor girl was kidnapped from home when she was alone by the accused. Further investigation is carried out by Taloja police station.

The commissioner of police has transferred these two kidnapping cases to the crime branch in March 2022 and September 2022 respectively.