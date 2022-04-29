Navi Mumbai: CPI stages protest against inflation in Belapur

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Taluka unit of Communist Party of India (Marxist) staged a protest against the rising fuel prices and other essential commodities on Wednesday in Belapur. They displayed placards and sought slogans against the central government.

They staged the protest at a petrol pump near Belapur railway station demanding withdrawal of hike in petrol, diesel and gas cylinder prices and reduction of inflation.

The agitation was organized under the guidance of Marxist Communist Party's Taluka Secretary Naresh Patil and Belapur Branch Secretary Trishila Kamble. Citizens coming and going at CBD Belapur station responded spontaneously to the protest, expressing their anger against rising inflation.

Patil said that for the last one and a half months, there has been a consistent rise in fuel prices. This has a cascading effect on essential commodities. Common people are struggling to meet their daily needs due to high inflation. “The central government should immediately roll back the hiked prices of fuel, and cooking gas,” said Patil.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 11:40 AM IST