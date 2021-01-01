Navi Mumbai: Cops arrest four held for killing a Digha man

The Rabale MIDC police arrested four persons for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man on the wee hours of Friday at a slum in Digha. They were knowing each other and reside in the same area of a slum.

The deceased identified as Sachin Patil was assaulted by four after he opposed one of the accused’s acts of urinating in front of his home.

Police said that Patil was a gardener at a private company in the MIDC area and the incident took place in the wee hours in Sathe Nagar slum in Digha near Airoli.

According to police, around 1 am when Paril was at home, his two friends identified as Akash Gaikwad, 20, and Rohit Dhumbade, 18, came to meet him. Later, they were taking a stroll while taking. Meanwhile, Gaikwad felt nature’s call. He reportedly urinated in front of Patil’s home. Gaikwad’s act infuriated and they landed in a heated argument.

Nitin Gite, senior inspector of Rabale MIDC police station said, “Gaikwad called two more his accomplices from the slum and they all four started beating Patil. After a few minutes when Patil collapsed, they all fled from the spot.” The other accused identified as Santosh Gaikwad, 32, and Sankar Gaikwad, 30.

Later, Patil’s wife took him to a nearby hospital with the help of a few neighbors. However, Patil succumbed to his injuries before he was admitted to the hospital. They informed the police about the incident.

Gite said that multiple teams were formed and within a few hours all the four accused were arrested from the slum.

An FIR has been registered against all four under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The court has remanded them to police custody.

During the investigation, the police did not find any personal rivalry. Gite said, “The crime as committed a fit of rage.”