Navi Mumbai: Contractor Booked After Blast At Roha Chemical Factory Kills 3 Labourers And Injures 3 During Methanol Tank Welding Work

Roha: 3 dead, 3 injured in chemical factory blast during tank welding work

Navi Mumbai: The contractor who had undertaken the maintenance work at the chemical factory has been booked for causing death by negligence by the Raigad police after three labourers died in a blast on Thursday. On Thursday, three workers and three others were injured following a blast that occurred within Sadhana Nitro Chemical situated in Dhatau, MIDC.

“There was maintenance work going on in the factory and prima facie, the contractor entrusted with eth work had not taken enough safety precautions which caused the blast and hence we have booked him,” deputy superintendent (Roha division) Ravindra Daundkar said.

The case was registered by another labourer who survived the blast- Lalchand Katvaru Ramu (52). The accused identified as K Mohanlal (56) of MK Fabricators was booked under section 105 – culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 125 A- endanger human life, 125 b- grievous hurt. “We are investigating and no arrest has been made yet. We are also looking into if anyone from the company is also responsible for the blast,” a police officer from Roha police stations aid.

According to police, the contractor failed to ensure that the methanol tank was completely empty. There was welding and fabrication work happening above the 10 feet methanol tank. “Even as the tank was empties, there was residue of the gas which the contractor did not verify. The workers too were not provided with helmets or any safety gears,” added the officer.

Of the three injured, Anil Mishra (44) hailing from Madhubani in Bihar is placed on ventilator with 80% burn injuries, at the National Burns Centre In Airoli, Navi Mumbai. Meanwhile, Satyendra Kumar Vijay Sahu (19), from Bihar, has sustained 10 % burn injuries and is undergoing treatment at Bhatt hospital and Nilesh Kashinath Bhagat (38) from Roha with 20% burn injuries and fractured hand and leg, is undergoing treatment at Medicover hospital.