e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Close shave for residents, as kitchen ceiling plaster collapses in Seawoods

Navi Mumbai: Close shave for residents, as kitchen ceiling plaster collapses in Seawoods

The plaster falling incident was reported to D 39/1 Priyadarshini Society, Sector 48 in Seawoods around 5 am on Sunday.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 03:43 PM IST
article-image
A plaster falling instance took place at a house in sector 48 in Seawoods on Sunday morning. | Amit Srivastava
Follow us on

Seawoods: A portion of the kitchen ceiling plaster fell off at a house in sector 48 in Seawoods on Sunday morning. While no one was reported injured, the frequent slab falling instances have created panic among residents.

The incident was reported at D 39/1 Priyadarshini Society, Sector 48 in Seawoods around 5 am on Sunday. Since the incident took place in the kitchen area, residents escaped unhurt.

Bharat Jadhav, a local former corporator who visited the place around 6 am on Sunday said that this was the second incident in the same flat. He said that Suresh Burungale resides with his family at the flat and they escaped narrowly. He added that these houses were constructed by CIDCO.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Vashi 21-storey integrated bus terminus to be ready by June 2023
article-image

“When I reached the spot at 6 am, I observed that the situation was extremely dangerous. Due to the collapse of the slab or plaster, the burning question has come to the fore again. Again, we humbly request CIDCO to take up this issue on a war footing,” said Jadhav.

He added that around two days Belapur MLA Mandai Mhatre had raised the issue before the municipal commissioner and requested that the CIDCO houses should be developed through reputed developers to avoid future loss of lives due to the frequent collapse.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Updates: Victory of Rutuja Latke in Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll shows people are with us,...

Mumbai Updates: Victory of Rutuja Latke in Andheri (East) Assembly bypoll shows people are with us,...

IIT Bombay study circle asked to provide facts on lacking support for SC, ST students

IIT Bombay study circle asked to provide facts on lacking support for SC, ST students

Weeks before NEET counseling in Mumbai, student kills self over death of stray dog she fed

Weeks before NEET counseling in Mumbai, student kills self over death of stray dog she fed

Navi Mumbai: Close shave for residents, as kitchen ceiling plaster collapses in Seawoods

Navi Mumbai: Close shave for residents, as kitchen ceiling plaster collapses in Seawoods

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO earns over 3 crores from fancy registration number

Navi Mumbai: Vashi RTO earns over 3 crores from fancy registration number