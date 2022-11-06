Navi Mumbai: Close shave for residents, as kitchen ceiling plaster collapses in Seawoods

A plaster falling instance took place at a house in sector 48 in Seawoods on Sunday morning. | Amit Srivastava

Seawoods: A portion of the kitchen ceiling plaster fell off at a house in sector 48 in Seawoods on Sunday morning. While no one was reported injured, the frequent slab falling instances have created panic among residents.

The incident was reported at D 39/1 Priyadarshini Society, Sector 48 in Seawoods around 5 am on Sunday. Since the incident took place in the kitchen area, residents escaped unhurt.

Bharat Jadhav, a local former corporator who visited the place around 6 am on Sunday said that this was the second incident in the same flat. He said that Suresh Burungale resides with his family at the flat and they escaped narrowly. He added that these houses were constructed by CIDCO.

“When I reached the spot at 6 am, I observed that the situation was extremely dangerous. Due to the collapse of the slab or plaster, the burning question has come to the fore again. Again, we humbly request CIDCO to take up this issue on a war footing,” said Jadhav.

He added that around two days Belapur MLA Mandai Mhatre had raised the issue before the municipal commissioner and requested that the CIDCO houses should be developed through reputed developers to avoid future loss of lives due to the frequent collapse.