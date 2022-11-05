Navi Mumbai: Vashi 21-storey integrated bus terminus to be ready by June 2023

During his visit, the civic chief Rajesh Narvekar instructed the engineering department to ensure that the said building will stand up to the standard of work within the prescribed period | FPJ

Navi Mumbai: The construction of a 21-storey integrated Vashi bus terminus and commercial complex at sector 9 in Vashi is underway, and it is likely to be completed by June 2023. Earlier, the complex was to be completed by April 2023. The civic chief inspected the ongoing work last week and instructed the engineering department to ensure it meets the deadline.

At present, the work on the 19th floor of the 21 floor building is underway, and according to the civic administration, the finishing work on the ground and other floors is already underway. On 10,373 sqm plots, construction of 47731 sqm is being carried out.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: PMC starts road repair works across its jurisdiction

The ambitious project, that has been planned to make the loss-making Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) a self-sustaining body, faced hurdles in getting environmental clearances.

However, after completion, at the back of the building, there will be a bus terminus with 13 bus stops, along with separate control rooms for NMMT, BEST and ST buses. Apart from this, there will be 7 shops and public toilets on the ground floor. No private buses will be allowed to use the terminus.

The integrated bus terminus will have parking facilities from the first floor to the fourth floor that can accommodate a total of 420 four-wheeler and 43 two-wheeler parking facilities. The fifth floor of the building has 6 restaurant facilities and a spacious lawn. A total of 65 offices have been provided on the 6th to 18th floors, 5 offices on each floor. The 19th floor has been specially made available for fire and security matters and the 20th and 21st floors will have 5 and 10 offices each respectively.

The commercial integrated Vashi bus terminus and commercial complex is located at a strategic location in Vashi’s Shivaji Chowk and opposite of Vishnudas Bhave auditorium.

“The complex will generate a large amount of non-transportation revenue to the loss-making NMMT. The cost incurred on the construction of the building is expected to be recovered from the rent of the service facilities in the next 8 years,” said a senior civic official.

During his visit, the civic chief Rajesh Narvekar instructed the engineering department to ensure that the said building will stand up to the standard of work within the prescribed period, and that its maintenance and repair will be done properly in the future.