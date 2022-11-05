Navi Mumbai: PMC starts road repair works across its jurisdiction

Picture for representation | FP

Navi Mumbai: After repeated complaints from citizens, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has started road repair work across all nodes under its jurisdiction.

The civic chief, Ganesh Deshmukh, has directed the engineering department to complete the work within a month. According to senior civic officials, the civic body has awarded contracts to different contractors for road maintenance in all the five nodes.

A senior official from the civic Engineering Department the civic body has discussed with the CIDCO and accordingly the work of the road where the DLP (Defect Liability Period) is still remaining, will be done by the CIDCO contractor.

At present, in Panvel city, road repair work has been started from Adarsh Hotel in Anand Nagar to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Jai Bharat Naka road, from Agri Samaj Hall to Gaon Devi Mandir road, among other stretches.