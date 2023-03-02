Navi Mumbai: Cleanliness campaign conducted in Panvel on birth centenary of Dr Nana Saheb Dharmadhikari |

Navi Mumbai: A cleanliness drive was conducted on March 1 in Panvel on the occasion of the birth centenary of Maharashtra Bhushan Dr Nana Saheb Dharmadhikari. Followers of Dr Nana Saheb Dharmadhikari cleaned the sub-district hospital, flyover, lake area, and all the roads in the city.

In the cleanliness campaign around 4193 members of the group from Panvel, Market area, New Panvel, Khanda Colony participated.

On March 1, 2023, A Mahaswachhata Abhiyan was implemented by Dr. Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Foundation in New Panvel, Hundreds of tons of garbage were collected.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) provided all logistics and other support for the drive. Pritam Mhatre, the former opposition leader of Panvel Municipality, participated in this cleanliness campaign.

PMC held cleanliness marathon in city

Panvel Municipal Corporation in association with the ITM College, New Panvel, organised a cleanliness marathon, dubbed 'swachaton'. The event was organised to make public aware of waste segregation. Additionally, students of the college were given the responsibility of spreading awareness on the ban of single-use plastic.

Ahead of the Swachh Survekshan 2023, the Panvel city's civic body has pulled up their socks to bag the cleanest city position and have been organising such events.

When and where did the rally start?

This Swachthon Rally started at 8:30 in the morning at ITM college in Naveen Panvel. Further, the rally came from Ayyapa Mandir, Ramakrishna Mission Corner, CKT College, Bikaner Station, HDFC Circle, Dimart, Phoenix Hotel, Adai Circle and finally came back to ITM College.

More than a hundred students of ITM college participated in the rally. Banners with cleanliness messages were flashed by the students; special selfie point was erected at the college.