Navi Mumbai: Citizens Alarmed After 6 Children Go Missing In 24 Hrs; Former MP Sanjeev Naik Urges People To Stay Calm | Representational Image

Worried over six children going missing from Navi Mumbai in a span of 24 hours, former MP Sanjeev Naik called on Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe on Thursday.

Sanjeev Naik was accompanied by former MLA Sandeep Naik.

Residents urged to not believe any rumors

"Residents are fearful and in a panic over children missing from Navi Mumbai in the past 24 hours. I met the police commissioner who told me that some children have already been traced. The police are doing their job diligently," Sanjeev Naik told reporters after the meeting.

He has also urged people not to believe any rumors and to stay stress-free.

4 minor boys and 2 girls go missing in 24 hrs

Four minor boys and two girls, aged between 12 and 15, went missing from different parts of Navi Mumbai in the past 24 hours. Police have already traced a 12-year-old boy from Thane Railway station.

Earlier, six children had gone missing from the satellite city within 24 hours between December 3 and 4. Police had traced one 12-year-old boy from Thane railway station. The boy was a resident of Koparkhairane.

According to the police, these children have not been kidnapped, and they had gone missing from their homes due to various reasons. One girl, a resident of Kalamboli, had gone to attend a birthday party and did not return.