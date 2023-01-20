Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to allow building redevelopment with 51% consent

CIDCO | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to allow the redevelopment of old and dilapidated structures with 51% consent of residents instead of the earlier 100% consent norm. CIDCO amended its 2013 policy to match the guidelines of the state government.

“As per directives of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, CIDCO has adopted the procedures laid down by the state government, amended its building reconstruction policy and included a provision that the building can be reconstructed with the consent of only 51% of the members of the housing society,” said a senior CIDCO official.

In Navi Mumbai, CIDCO has allotted plots on a lease, subject to provisions of the Navi Mumbai Disposal of Land (Amendment) Regulations, 2008. The lease agreement includes terms and conditions regarding obtaining development permission, commencement and completion of construction, the extension of the construction period, use of the plot, and service charges, among others.

As per the lease agreement, the plot is leased to the housing society for 60 years only and CIDCO has ownership rights over the plot and the construction on it. The housing society needs to obtain prior written permission from CIDCO for demolishing the existing structure and constructing a new building in its place. “To facilitate faster reconstruction of old buildings on CIDCO plots in Navi Mumbai, this important decision was taken under the guidance of Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO,” said the official.

In 2013, CIDCO prepared a separate policy for the reconstruction of old buildings. However, as per that policy, the permission of all the members of the cooperative housing society was required.

