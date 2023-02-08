e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: CIDCO MD makes surprise visit to Nerul, Koparkhairane railway stations, shows displeasure

CIDCO built the network of the suburban railway in Navi Mumbai in coordination with the railways to create better connectivity

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 08, 2023, 10:15 PM IST
article-image
Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO paid a surprise visit to Nerul and Koparkhairane railway stations in Navi Mumbai during the peak hours in the morning on Wednesday and showed his displeasure over the poor state of civic amenities at station premises. He instructed engineers and contractors to address commuters’ issues at the earliest.

Dr. reviewed the problems faced by the commuters and expressed his displeasure for negligence.

CIDCO built the network of the suburban railway in Navi Mumbai in coordination with the railways to create better connectivity. CIDCO is consistently making efforts to make the travel of suburban commuters comfortable and safe. As a part of these efforts, Dr. Mukherjee paid a surprise visit to these two stations.

Problems faced by commuters

During his surprise visit, Dr. reviewed the problems faced by the commuters and instructed them to ensure the cleanliness of the platforms, and toilets, repair the non-functional fans and lights, installation of elevators or escalators as per the requirement, among others. He also instructed engineers to create an organized and efficient management system to monitor and execute day-to-day activities smoothly for the betterment of commuters.

Special team to review, solve issues

CIDCO has already set up a special committee under the chairmanship of the Joint Managing Director of CIDCO to review and solve the problems faced by the commuters of the suburban railway in Navi Mumbai. Apart from the Joint MD, the committee consists of CIDCO engineers and officers, representatives of NMMC and representatives of Indian Railways.

