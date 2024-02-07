Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Launches Mass Housing Scheme For 2024; To Offer 3,322 Homes In Taloja & Dronagiri

CIDCO |

To commemorate India’s 75th Republic Day, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched a mass housing scheme from January 2024. Under the scheme 3,322 tenements have been made available on a large scale in well-connected Taloja and Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai. It provides a golden opportunity for people to own their dream house in the area that is well-connected to the Navi Mumbai Metro and India’s longest sea link Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), also called as Atal Setu.

“Under the guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, CIDCO has launched a mass housing scheme. Under the scheme, tenements have been made available for people from economically weaker sections (EWS) and general category in Taloja and Dronagiri nodes. I appeal to more and more citizens to take benefit of the scheme and fulfil their dream of owning a home in the satellite city,” Vice Chairman and Managing Director of CIDCO, Anil Diggikar said.

CIDCO consistently implements housing schemes to provide houses to the citizens from different economic strata. Features like affordable price, quality construction, housing complexes well-equipped with modern amenities and located in the developed nodes of Navi Mumbai have made all the housing schemes of the planning agency popular till date, he added.

All the processes related to the mass housing scheme – 2024, from registration and application to lottery will be conducted in an easy and transparent manner and the online registration has begun from January 26, 2024. The computerised lottery for the scheme will be conducted on April 19, 2024.

Out of the 3,322 tenements to be made available, 61 will be made available in Dronagiri and 251 in Taloja for EWS under the PMAY while 3,010 tenements, 374 in Dronagiri and 2,636 in Taloja, are available for the general category. For online application and detailed information of the scheme, people may visit https://lottery.cidcoindia.com. People may also call on 7065454454 for booking assistance.