 Navi Mumbai: CIDCO's Abhay Yojana Offers Quick Approvals & Issuance Of Pending Occupancy Certificates After CM Shinde's Intervention
The government has allowed transfer of flats which were pending for Maveja and ALP in Navi Mumbai area.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
CIDCO |

Over 1,000 housing societies and 10,000 plus home owners can now heave a sigh of relief! Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has directed CIDCO to issue all pending occupancy certificates, conveyance and society formation NOCs to ready constructed buildings as well as allow transfer of flats in Navi Mumbai after delinking the same from recovery of surplus amount under CIDCO.

Accordingly, CIDCO has announced a new Abhay Yojana for such buildings. Shinde has appealed to home owners and developers to take advantage of this scheme.

The government has allowed transfer of flats which were pending for Maveja and ALP in Navi Mumbai area. “Recovery of Maveja/ALP will no longer be linked to the issuance of occupancy certificates, conveyance NOCs or transfer of flats” according to a state government press note.

The press note further added that for projects that could not be developed within the prescribed construction period, it has been decided to give a 50 per cent amnesty on the amount of Maveja and ALP payable till March 31, 2023. “Abhay Yojana will be implemented for the same”, it said.

CREDAI-MCHI welcomes move

Welcoming the move, Domnic Romell, President of CREDAI-MCHI said, “This was a long pending demand of developers from Navi Mumbai. They had approached CREDAI-MCHI to intervene for a resolution because it was impacting the housing industry there. Accordingly we engaged with the government on this and a committee under Sanjay Kumar (retd Chief Secretary GoM) was appointed to look into it. We are thankful to the government for resolving the issue at the earliest”.

According to Raajesh Prajapati, chairman, PR, CREDAI-MCHI, numerous stalled projects are poised to receive the necessary clearances, thanks to these proactive measures.

A policy decision has also been taken regarding the change in the calculation method for Maveja. A strategy has been devised to regularize all such buildings where more than one flat has been constructed on a small bungalow/row house plot. There is also a demand to extend the deadline beyond March 31, 2024. The government is positive about extending the schemes.

CREDAI MCHI is an apex body representing 1,800 plus real estate developers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

