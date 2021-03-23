Navi Mumbai: CIDCO directs schools to keep playground open for common public after school hours

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has directed all the schools to whom plots have been allotted for playground must be kept open after the school hours for public use. The planning agency warned of strict action if schools are found not following agreement on which they were allotted the plot.

The planning agency has observed that many schools in Navi Mumbai do are not open playgrounds after school hours and on weekends and public holidays.

“As per the agreement made by CIDCO with the schools, it is mandatory for the schools to open the school grounds to the general public after school hours and on the weekend and public holidays. Strict action will be taken by CIDCO against the schools if they violate this condition,” stated a press note issued by CIDCO.