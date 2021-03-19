Navi Mumbai: NMMC forms 31 special vigilance squads to check COVID-19 norms violation

In order to ensure that people follow the COVID-19 norms and also prevent the spread of viruses, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has formed 31 special vigilance squads (SVS), consisting of five officials to keep vigil across the city. Of the 31 squads, 15 squads will monitor especially the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) complex.

After five months, more than 300 COVID-19 positive cases were reported for the first time on March 17 under the NMMC area. After October 16, 2020, the number of COVID-19 cases kept dropping and it has reached between 30 to 50 cases per day.

However, after the first week in February, the number started increasing, and on March 16 and 17, 200 and 300 plus cases were reported.

Abhijit Bangar, the municipal commissioner said that it was observed that many people are not following COVID norms like wearing masks properly and maintaining social distancing. He added that 31 squads of 155 officials have been formed to keep watch on violators. “Two squads will be deputed in each ward who will work in morning and night shift. In addition, 15 squads will work in three shifts in APMC to check the violators,” said Bangar. Meanwhile, the police will continue to impose penalties on violators.

In addition, the civic chief has taken immediate steps to check the spread of coronavirus in weddings and other ceremonies as well as crowded places are closely monitored by squads appointed for the department office area.

“The special vigilance squads comprising a total of 155 personnel will work with a dedicated spirit to prevent the spread of coronavirus and the main objective behind setting up the squads is to make the citizens accustomed to abiding by the coveted safety rules rather than levying fines,” said Bangar.