Navi Mumbai: CIDCO comes up with 19 more residential plots in Kharghar and New Panvel

The size of plots being offered in the Kharghar node range between 60 sqm and 103 sqm while in New Panvel, the size of plots ranges between 82 sqm and 279 sqm. All Kharghar plots are located at sector 12 while New Panvel plots are available at sector 6, 9 and 10. These plots can be developed with 1.1 FSI. However, developers can use more FSI as per the rules by paying an extra premium. Interested buyers can submit their bid till April 7 and the auction will take place on April 8.

Meanwhile, the bidding for 106 bungalow and row house plots across Navi Mumbai ended on March 17 and the auction will happen on March 18. CIDCO extended the deadline for these plots twice to get the maximum response.

These 106 residential plots put for auctions are available of Nerul, Kharghar, Ghansoli, New Panvel and Airoli nodes and the minimum offset price is Rs 70,000 while the size of plots ranges between 20 sqm and 436 sqm.