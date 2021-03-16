Navi Mumbai: NMMC gets support of the secretary of MoHUA in Cleanliness Survey

Secretary of the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development praised the “21 Days Challenge” of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) during the concluding day ceremony held last week. The concluding ceremony saw a musical night where the well-known music composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan gave away awards to the winner of 21 days Challenge and also performed.
Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary of the Ministry for Housing and Urban Development (MoHUA) who joined the musical programme virtually said that it was a great achievement that Navi Mumbai ranked third out of 4242 cities in the country last year. He also lauded Navi Mumbai's determination to become the number one in the country. He added that the criteria of the campaign is being improved every year. “The Cleanliness Survey that connects all sections of the society, has created a movement through public participation in the cities of the country,” said Mishra.
Mahadevan said that he has been a Navi Mumbaikar for the last 25 years and he is proud of it. He said that there is a great awareness among the citizens of Navi Mumbai and that is why there is a mass movement for cleanliness.
This year, the students of JJ School of Arts have painted ingenious and attractive concepts of murals in many places, which has changed the face of the city.
As part of the cleanliness survey preparation, the NMMC started a “21 Days Challenge” wherein citizens are required to follow five important activities without failing continuously for 21 days, starting from February 19. The challenge of part of preparedness for the Cleanliness Survey 2021.
The initiative was started on February 19 and it will end on March 11, 2021. During the period, citizens are required to perform five daily cleanliness activities on a regular basis and upload their photos on NMMC’s Facebook page or Twitter handle @NMMConline or on the Instagram page.
