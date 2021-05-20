Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Board approves to undertake arterial road work in Dronagiri

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to undertake the strengthening or the resurfacing of around 7.2 km Arterial road in Dronagiri for smooth movement of heavy traffic and commuters in general. Dronagiri is the new developing node in Navi Mumbai, near JNPT.
The Arterial road is a major mode for transportation in the Dronagiri node thus, its strengthening will result in the smooth movement of commuters and container traffic of port-based industries in and around the node. It will also enable residents of the node and nearby villagers to travel conveniently.
“CIDCO has approved to undertake the Strengthening/Resurfacing of Arterial road at Dronagiri by considering the necessity of smooth transportation for port based heavy traffic and commuters in general. This initiative will be a relief for the residents of Dronagiri,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.
After Ulwe, Dronagiri is the new developing node where affordable houses are available. Even, CIDCO is also developing a housing project in the node. As the Nerul-Uran railway project will take time to start, access to the developing node is by road only. The 7.7 km long and 36 m wide arterial road will be resurfaced from Khopta Bridge to IOTL Sector 1 at Dronagiri and the project will be executed by a private agency.
Developers as well as residents who have either project or bought a home in Dronagiri nodes have welcomed the decision. Javed Shaikh, a home buyer says that there is a need to resurface the road as it will help to reach home smoothly.
