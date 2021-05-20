Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Board approves to undertake arterial road work in Dronagiri

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to undertake the strengthening or the resurfacing of around 7.2 km Arterial road in Dronagiri for smooth movement of heavy traffic and commuters in general. Dronagiri is the new developing node in Navi Mumbai, near JNPT.

The Arterial road is a major mode for transportation in the Dronagiri node thus, its strengthening will result in the smooth movement of commuters and container traffic of port-based industries in and around the node. It will also enable residents of the node and nearby villagers to travel conveniently.

“CIDCO has approved to undertake the Strengthening/Resurfacing of Arterial road at Dronagiri by considering the necessity of smooth transportation for port based heavy traffic and commuters in general. This initiative will be a relief for the residents of Dronagiri,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO.