Navi Mumbai: CIDCO to issue provisional NOC for utilising additional FSI under UDCPR 2020

In order to stimulate growth in the real estate sector, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has decided to issue a provisional no-objection certificate (NOC) for using additional floor space index (FSI) in Navi Mumbai. The use of additional is FSI allowed under the ‘Unified Development Control and Promotion Regulations’ (UDCPR) 2020 across Maharashtra, including municipal corporation and CIDCO areas.

The NOC will enable the licensee/lessee (plot or building owners) to obtain development permission from the concerned planning authority like Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) or the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) and CIDCO for its jurisdiction like Ulwe and Dronagiri for the consumption of additional FSI.

CIDCO which has given the plots on lease in Navi Mumbai will allow plot lessee to use additional FSI by collecting premium.

“The Provisional NOC for consuming additional FSI under UDCPR 2020, the licensee/lessee will be able to initiate the development by obtaining development permission from the concerned planning authority. This decision taken by CIDCO will surely stimulate growth in the real estate sector of the region,” said Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice-chairman and managing director of CIDCO.