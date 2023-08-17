 Navi Mumbai: Case Against 20 People For Cheating Investors Of ₹5.5 Crore
Navi Mumbai: Case Against 20 People For Cheating Investors Of ₹5.5 Crore

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 17, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday (August 16) registered a case against 20 people for allegedly cheating investors of nearly Rs 5.5 crore.

Main accused Satish Gawand got in touch with the victims through his agents who promised to double their investment in 40 days, an official said.

The accused cheated eight investors of Rs 5.47 crore between October 2022 and February 2023, the police said.

The station house officer of CBD Belapur police station said a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code, Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act and Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Act against 20 accused persons. 

article-image

