Navi Mumbai: Builders Present Scheme for NAINA's Speedy Development | Photo: Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: The Builder Welfare Association, which is involved in the development of 175 villages coming under the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA), recently held a meeting with Rajesh Patil, the newly-appointed Joint Managing Director of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). The agency is spearheading the Town Planning (TP) schemes in 23 out of 175 villages as a pilot project. There are a total of 12 TP schemes.

9 years since the last TP scheme for NAINA

In the meeting, the builders presented a scheme for the NAINA's faster development. It has been more than nine years since the last TP scheme was announced in the NAINA. Still, there are a number of issues which are yet to be sorted out, averred Association President Prakash Baviskar. He expressed his regret that there has been no decision on the development, so far, within 200 metres from the existing boundaries of gaothans or villages.

Underlining that 1 basic FSI is permissible within the aforementioned limit of 200 metres, Baviskar said that this area should be allowed to develop without being included in the TP scheme. He also called on the agency to take such steps for the acquisition of lands in the remaining villages, which are reserved for roads, gardens and hospitals in the development plan. “Also, the value of transferable development rights, as per road width, should be created so that there can be (further) scope for development,” said Baviskar.

Patil is trying to get information from various sources about hurdles in the NAINA's development. Earlier, the top official recommended hundreds of files related to the scheme for immediate approval, he added.