Navi Mumbai News: Pritam Mhatre, Former LoP Raises Concern About Pathetic Condition Of PMC Gardens |

Pritam Mhatre, the former leader of the opposition at the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has raised concerns about the pathetic condition of gardens in the civic jurisdiction. He suggested the civic administration for inspection and restore all the gardens.

The PMC has taken charge of the maintenance of gardens from CIDCO. However, according to the Opposition leader, Pritam Mhatre, the civic body's management of the parks has been marred by various issues. He highlighted the lack of proper water systems during summer and many numerous gardens are left open and neglected.

Mhatre suggests civic body undertake inspection

Mhatre suggested that the municipal commissioner conduct an inspection and ensure the restoration of new plantations and other necessary arrangements. Addressing security concerns, Mhatre pointed out that people have been observed consuming alcohol in the garden at Panvel Sector 3 during the night, taking advantage of the darkness. Subsequently, empty liquor bottles are discarded in the park.

To prevent any untoward incidents, Mhatre demanded the deployment of 24-hour security guards and the immediate implementation of a proper lighting system. He communicated the current state of affairs to the Commissioner through a letter. Taking all these issues seriously, Mhatre urged the Commissioner to inspect all parks within the municipal area and ensure their proper maintenance.