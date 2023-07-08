Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Flags Off Tree Plantation Drive; Aims To Plant 40,000 Trees

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) launched a tree plantation drive on Friday, July 7 at Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Navi Mumbai. | FPJ

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) launched a tree plantation drive on Friday, July 7 at Kharghar Valley Golf Course (KVGC) in Navi Mumbai. The campaign was flagged off by Anil Diggikar, Vice chairman and managing director of CIDCO by planting a sapling. CIDCO has set the target of planting 40,000 trees in Navi Mumbai.

Dignitaries present

On the occasion of tree plantation drive Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director, Shantanu Goel, Joint Managing Director, Dr. Kailas Shinde, Joint Managing Director and Suresh Mengde, CVO of CIDCO and other officials were present.

Tree planting drive organised all over Navi Mumbai

“CIDCO has always prioritised the conservation and preservation of the environment of Navi Mumbai and hence, this tree plantation drive is organized all over Navi Mumbai. This plantation drive proves that CIDCO has always developed projects and cities by maintaining a balance of nature. Under the tree plantation drive, CIDCO will plant 40,000 different species of trees like Suru, Kanchan, Tamhan, Kadulimb, Bahawa, Karanj, Kadamb, Bakula, Sita Ashok, Putranjiva, Vad, Pimpal, Umber, etc. at Kharghar, Kamothe, Navade, Ulwe, Dronagiri nodes of Navi Mumbai,” said a senior CIDCO official.