Navi Mumbai: Body Of 19-Year-Old Girl Found In Panvel; Case Registered

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel City police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after the partially decomposed body of a 19-year-old woman was found in a bush along a service road near Bhingari village in Panvel Taluka. The woman had several injury marks and her face was swollen.

The deceased was identified as Jayshree Babya Pawar, a resident of Jogeshwari Kadespada village in Pen in Raigad district.

Police suspect murder

The police came to know about the body around 12 noon on Tuesday. “The face was swollen and there were worms near her mouth,” said an official from Panvel Taluka police station. He added that the body was dumped along the service road between Palaspe and Shiv Shambho stretch near Bhingari village in Panvel Taluka.

The initial investigation revealed that the body was dumped after killing her. Police suspect that the incident may have occurred around two days before discovering her body.

Victim's post-mortem details

Jayshree was written on the deceased's hand and this helped the police to identify the body. She was also wearing green bangles. “We are checking CCTV footage of the area. Since she was a resident of Pen, we are checking if any missing person’s complaint was registered there,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a case of murder under section 302 of IPC was registered at Panvel Taluka police against an unidentified person.

