Navi Mumbai: Man’s Body Found With Injuries, Cops Suspect Murder

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel city police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person after the body of a 27-year-old man was found with injuries on Tuesday morning near Panvel railway station. Initial probe revealed that he was killed with a sharp edged weapon, the police said.

The victim, Vicky Bhopal Chandaliya, a resident of Sai Darshan Society in Panvel, was unemployed and used to roam around the railway station, bus stand, and market areas.

On Tuesday, between 4am and 5 am, passersby noticed Chandaliya lying in a pool of blood along Maldhakka Road in front of a bakery. He was rushed to Sub District Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead at 8.30am.

The victim’s brother-in-law, Lokesh Karamchand Rajora, 41, also the complainant in the case, told the police that his relative did odd jobs and visited him once a fortnight or a month. He was known to everyone in the area.

Senior police inspector Nitin Thackeray and crime branch cell 2 officer Ravindra Patil visited the spot and are checking CCTV footage of the area for clues.

