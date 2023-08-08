Madhya Pradesh: Body Of Missing Man Found After 17 Days

Representative image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Body of a 40-year-old man missing since July 22, was found a kilometer away from his native village in Dewas on Monday.

Kamal Chouhan had gone missing from house in Siya. He had allegedly located to Dewas. On being informed, relatives alerted the police and ambulance. Failure of police to reach the spot with ambulance on time irked locals, who later blocked Maksi Road with the body.

Prima facie it seems that Chouhan committed suicide. The exact cause, however, would be ascertained by autopsy.

His son Deepak alleged that Kamal committed suicide following harassment by a few people. He claimed that his father had submitted a letter in public hearing over land issue. However, he never got justice.

Kamal, who was a driver in a private company, owned disputed three bighas. He had even posted a video on social media before committing the suicide. In the video, he claimed that despite filing application with police station and public hearing on July 24, his grievances were never heard.

He claimed being threatened by Rajesh Munnalal, Rajesh Atmaram, Nashir Baig and Patwari. In the video he said that they had even tried to implicate him in false case. Later, they tried to run him over by a car. He also claimed in the video that collector and BNP police station officials didn’t pay heed to his grievances.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: 20 Hurt As BusBus Overturns In Dewas

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)