 Navi Mumbai: Bicycles Distributed To Tribal Girls During Diwali As Part Of Initiative By Panvel MLA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Bicycles Distributed To Tribal Girls During Diwali As Part Of Initiative By Panvel MLA

Navi Mumbai: Bicycles Distributed To Tribal Girls During Diwali As Part Of Initiative By Panvel MLA

A total of 32 female students were beneficiaries of this initiative, with 10 from Gadheshwar village, 08 from Dehrang, 06 from Wajapur, 03 from Manikmal, 02 from Dhodani, 02 from Sangtoli, and 01 from Vapdevwadi.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, November 17, 2023, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Distribution of bicycles to girls from Adivasi padas (tribal hamlets) in the region. | Amit Srivastava

In a commendable move towards advancing education in tribal communities, MLA Prashant Thakur, under the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has facilitated the distribution of bicycles to girls from Adivasi padas (tribal hamlets) in the region. The initiative, timed with the festive occasion of Diwali, aims to address the challenges faced by these students, ensuring better access to education while making their journey to Waje High School more convenient.

A total of 32 female students were beneficiaries of this initiative, with 10 from Gadheshwar village, 08 from Dehrang, 06 from Wajapur, 03 from Manikmal, 02 from Dhodani, 02 from Sangtoli, and 01 from Vapdevwadi. The distribution event, led by MLA Prashant Thakur, was marked by joy and gratitude visible on the faces of these students.

MLA Prashant Thakur expressed his commitment to supporting the education of these girls, assuring that any future needs they may have will be addressed through the Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board, guided by former MP and public leader Ramsheth Thakur. He emphasized that financial constraints should not hinder any girl's education, pledging to ensure that no student's academic journey is interrupted due to financial reasons.

Looking forward, MLA Prashant Thakur announced plans to extend cycle distribution activities to Nere and Ritghar in the future, broadening the impact of this initiative. The event saw the presence of key figures such as BJP Panvel Taluka Vice President Sanjay Patil, Divisional President Sunil Patil, Maldunge Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Sitaram Patil, President Rajesh Bhoir, and other community leaders. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to empowering education and ensuring a brighter future for the tribal community's youth.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Panvel MLA Supports Villagers Demand To Name Metro Station After Village
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: CR Transports Over 1 Lakh Automobiles; Generates Revenue Of ₹120.18 Cr During 1st April to...

Mumbai: CR Transports Over 1 Lakh Automobiles; Generates Revenue Of ₹120.18 Cr During 1st April to...

Navi Mumbai: Bicycles Distributed To Tribal Girls During Diwali As Part Of Initiative By Panvel MLA

Navi Mumbai: Bicycles Distributed To Tribal Girls During Diwali As Part Of Initiative By Panvel MLA

Navi Mumbai: Events To Be Organised To Mark Birth Anniversary Of Social Reformer, Lahuji Vastad...

Navi Mumbai: Events To Be Organised To Mark Birth Anniversary Of Social Reformer, Lahuji Vastad...

Jonas Brothers And Sting To Headline Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai

Jonas Brothers And Sting To Headline Lollapalooza India 2024 in Mumbai

Video: Uddhav Thackeray Pays Respect To Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray At Mumbai's Shivaji Park

Video: Uddhav Thackeray Pays Respect To Shiv Sena Founder Bal Thackeray At Mumbai's Shivaji Park