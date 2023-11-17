Navi Mumbai: Bicycles Distributed To Tribal Girls During Diwali As Part Of Initiative By Panvel MLA

Distribution of bicycles to girls from Adivasi padas (tribal hamlets) in the region. | Amit Srivastava

In a commendable move towards advancing education in tribal communities, MLA Prashant Thakur, under the banner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has facilitated the distribution of bicycles to girls from Adivasi padas (tribal hamlets) in the region. The initiative, timed with the festive occasion of Diwali, aims to address the challenges faced by these students, ensuring better access to education while making their journey to Waje High School more convenient.

A total of 32 female students were beneficiaries of this initiative, with 10 from Gadheshwar village, 08 from Dehrang, 06 from Wajapur, 03 from Manikmal, 02 from Dhodani, 02 from Sangtoli, and 01 from Vapdevwadi. The distribution event, led by MLA Prashant Thakur, was marked by joy and gratitude visible on the faces of these students.

MLA Prashant Thakur expressed his commitment to supporting the education of these girls, assuring that any future needs they may have will be addressed through the Shri Ramsheth Thakur Social Development Board, guided by former MP and public leader Ramsheth Thakur. He emphasized that financial constraints should not hinder any girl's education, pledging to ensure that no student's academic journey is interrupted due to financial reasons.

Looking forward, MLA Prashant Thakur announced plans to extend cycle distribution activities to Nere and Ritghar in the future, broadening the impact of this initiative. The event saw the presence of key figures such as BJP Panvel Taluka Vice President Sanjay Patil, Divisional President Sunil Patil, Maldunge Gram Panchayat Sarpanch Sitaram Patil, President Rajesh Bhoir, and other community leaders. Their presence underscored the collective commitment to empowering education and ensuring a brighter future for the tribal community's youth.