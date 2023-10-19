Navi Mumbai Bengali Association To Host Sharadotsav 2023 From October 20 To 24 In Vashi | PTI

On the auspicious occasion of Sharadotsav, which encompasses the Durga Puja festival and Dussehra, the Navi Mumbai Bengali Association (NMBA), Vashi, the foremost socio-cultural organization of Bengali people in Maharashtra, is set to host a vibrant five-day social and cultural celebration.

The festival is scheduled from October 20 to 24 at the fully air-conditioned CIDCO Exhibition Center in Vashi. This year marks the 44th edition of the festival, and the organizers anticipate the participation of at least 50,000 devotees.

The largest Durga Puja festival by NMBA

As the largest Durga Puja festival of its kind organized by NMBA, this event promises to captivate attendees with its abundant offerings of spirituality and festive fervor. A diverse array of Bengali artisans and craftspeople from across the country will be showcasing and selling their unique creations. Additionally, the festival will be graced by renowned actors from Kolkata and Bollywood, further enhancing the already enticing ambiance.

Moreover, NMBA, as the event's organizer, will be providing complimentary meals for all guests over a period of three days, ensuring that no one goes hungry during this joyous celebration. This festival is a tribute to the rich cultural heritage of the people, strengthening their mutual respect for diverse religious beliefs. It serves as a testament to the unity and love that people of India share for their nation and its cherished heritage, celebrated with boundless enthusiasm.

Theme; "Bhalobasa: New Dawn of Life"

Khushi Bhardwaj, the Senior Vice President of the NMBA, extends an appeal for maximum participation in this year's carnival, which revolves around the captivating theme of "Bhalobasa: New Dawn of Life." This festival offers a unique opportunity for all citizens to partake in the festivities and savor the rich cultural tapestry it showcases.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)